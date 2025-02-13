Rubio to visit Germany, Israel, Saudi and UAE, State Department says

13-02-2025 | 00:29
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Europe and the Middle East from February 13 to 18, the State Department said on Wednesday.

Rubio will make stops in Germany, Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, it added.

Reuters

