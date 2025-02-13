Red Cross says probing fate of 50,000 missing in Russia-Ukraine war

The Red Cross said Thursday it was trying to find out what happened to nearly 50,000 people who have disappeared in the chaos of Russia's war in Ukraine, which erupted nearly three years ago.



"Since February 2024, the number of open cases of missing persons has more than doubled, reaching almost 50,000 today," Dusan Vujasanin, who heads the International Committee of the Red Cross's efforts to search for those missing on both sides of the conflict, adding that most of the missing were military personnel.



AFP