Taiwan Strait does not belong to China, Taiwan defense ministry says

World News
17-02-2025 | 02:06
Taiwan Strait does not belong to China, Taiwan defense ministry says
Taiwan Strait does not belong to China, Taiwan defense ministry says

The Taiwan Strait is absolutely "not within the scope of China's sovereignty," any deliberate attempts to create tension will pose a real threat to global security, the island's defense ministry said on Monday.

Peace and stability in the strait is not only a matter of concern for Taiwan but also a common concern for free and democratic countries worldwide, the ministry said in a statement.


Reuters

World News

Taiwan

Strait

China

Security

