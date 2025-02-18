Zelensky postpones Saudi Arabia trip after US-Russia talks

World News
18-02-2025 | 10:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zelensky postpones Saudi Arabia trip after US-Russia talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Zelensky postpones Saudi Arabia trip after US-Russia talks

Volodymyr Zelensky has pushed back his visit to Saudi Arabia, where he was due on Wednesday, after the United States and Russia held their first high-level talks since the Russian invasion of Ukraine there.

During a press conference in Turkey on Tuesday, Zelensky slammed the meeting -- to which he said he was not invited -- and said he had decided to postpone his official visit to the Middle Eastern country until March 10.



AFP
 

World News

Zelensky

Postpones

Saudi Arabia

Trip

Ukraine

US

Russia

LBCI Next
Europe says it is committed to Ukraine ahead of Russia-US talks
Top US diplomat Rubio meets Saudi crown prince in Riyadh: State Department
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-16

White House envoy, national security advisor head to Saudi Arabia for Russia talks

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-24

Saudi Arabia in talks with Europe and US to lift Syrian sanctions: Minister

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-17

Russia's wealth fund chief will meet US delegation in Saudi Arabia: Source in Riyadh

LBCI
World News
2025-01-26

Donald Trump says first international trip could be to Saudi Arabia or Britain

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:35

Pakistan kills 30 Islamist militants near Afghan border: Army

LBCI
World News
09:31

US showed interest in lifting sanctions on Russia: Russian FM

LBCI
World News
08:18

US says meeting with Russia lays 'groundwork for future cooperation'

LBCI
World News
07:49

'Hard to say' US, Russian positions getting closer: Russian negotiator

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-17

Avichay Adraee says Israeli strike kills senior Hamas operative in Lebanon's Sidon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:59

Speaker Berri calls for a session to discuss ministerial statement on February 25 and 26

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:25

Saad Hariri departs Beirut for the UAE

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-01

Iran to hold nuclear talks with three European power on January 13

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Israel's ambitions for Lebanese land: Lebanese divisions fuel Netanyahu's vision for a new Middle East

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:03

Beirut Airport to suspend flights during Hassan Nasrallah’s funeral on Sunday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Incomplete exit: Partial Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon leaves strategic locations under occupation

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Israeli army announces withdrawal from South Lebanon except for five sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:04

Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji to LBCI: US to increase military aid to Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

Two young men found alive under rubble in Kfarkela, transported to Marjayoun Governmental Hospital

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:19

Lebanese Army deploys in southern border towns following Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:05

Lebanon security official says Israel begins to withdraw from some southern areas

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More