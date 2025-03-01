News
Zelensky says still ready to sign minerals deal with US
World News
01-03-2025 | 10:22
Zelensky says still ready to sign minerals deal with US
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday he was still "ready" to sign a minerals deal with the United States that fell through after a televised clash with President Donald Trump.
"We are ready to sign the minerals agreement, and it will be the first step toward security guarantees," Zelensky said in a post on X.
AFP
World News
Zelensky
Minerals
Deal
United States
Next
Zelensky says Ukraine should be heard, not forgotten
Trump and Zelensky raise voices in Oval Office clash
Previous
