Trump announces 25% tariff on countries buying Venezuelan oil
World News
24-03-2025 | 11:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump announces 25% tariff on countries buying Venezuelan oil
President Donald Trump said Monday he would levy a 25 percent tariff across the board on any country buying oil or gas from Venezuela as he escalates trade wars with a number of U.S. foes and allies.
"Venezuela has been very hostile to the United States and the Freedoms which we espouse," he wrote on his Truth Social network. "Therefore, any Country that purchases Oil and/or Gas from Venezuela will be forced to pay a Tariff of 25% to the United States on any Trade they do with our Country."
AFP
World News
United States. Donald Trump
Tariff
Venezuela
Oil
