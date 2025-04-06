Three injured in Russian missile strike on Kyiv, Ukraine says

At least three people were injured, and several fires broke out in Kyiv early on Sunday following a Russian missile attack, the mayor and military administration of the Ukrainian capital said.



All of Ukraine was under air alerts as of 0200 GMT after the country's air force warned of an attack, including on regions bordering Poland, forcing the NATO member to scramble aircraft to ensure air safety.



Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram post that fires were recorded in at least three districts of Kyiv. Medics hospitalized two civilians in the Darnytskyi district on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River that splits the city, he added.



