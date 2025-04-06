Three injured in Russian missile strike on Kyiv, Ukraine says

World News
06-04-2025 | 04:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Three injured in Russian missile strike on Kyiv, Ukraine says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Three injured in Russian missile strike on Kyiv, Ukraine says

At least three people were injured, and several fires broke out in Kyiv early on Sunday following a Russian missile attack, the mayor and military administration of the Ukrainian capital said.

All of Ukraine was under air alerts as of 0200 GMT after the country's air force warned of an attack, including on regions bordering Poland, forcing the NATO member to scramble aircraft to ensure air safety.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram post that fires were recorded in at least three districts of Kyiv. Medics hospitalized two civilians in the Darnytskyi district on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River that splits the city, he added.

Reuters

World News

Russia

Missile

Strike

Kyiv

Ukraine

LBCI Next
South Korea firefighting helicopter crashes, pilot dead: Yonhap
South Korea assembly speaker proposes revising constitution to curb presidency
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-14

Ukraine says hit Russian army plant in missile strike

LBCI
World News
2025-02-25

Russian air attack on Ukraine injures one in Kyiv region, governor says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-25

Israeli strike on Lebanon's Janta leaves two dead, three injured

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-17

SANA: Journalist, photographer injured near Syrian-Lebanese border in alleged Hezbollah missile strike

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:42

Zelensky says number of Russian air attacks on Ukraine is 'increasing'

LBCI
World News
06:15

UN denounces Russia's 'disregard' for civilians after missile attack on Kryvyi Rig

LBCI
World News
04:36

South Korea firefighting helicopter crashes, pilot dead: Yonhap

LBCI
World News
03:57

South Korea assembly speaker proposes revising constitution to curb presidency

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-24

Lebanese finance officials review banking secrecy law amendments in IMF talks

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-20

Yemeni minister calls for arrest of Houthi officials attending Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-05

Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus at Baabda Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Israeli strike targets vehicle on Naqoura road in South Lebanon: NNA

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

Berri discusses with US envoy Morgan Ortagus 18 reform laws passed by Lebanese Parliament

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Buffer zones and bombings: Israel's new strategy to pressure Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

IMF deal hinges on reforms: Capital controls, bank restructuring at core of Lebanon's new reform bill

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

FM Youssef Rajji meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus to discuss latest developments in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Interior Minister issues circular to promote women's participation in municipal councils

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Environment Minister highlights Beirut's alarming pollution levels in wake of emergency meeting on generators

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Israeli strike targets vehicle on Naqoura road in South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Gaza under fire: Israel's tactic to push between Rafah and Khan Yunis amid bombardment

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More