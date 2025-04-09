EU green lights first set of tariffs hitting back at US

World News
09-04-2025 | 09:54
High views
0min
EU green lights first set of tariffs hitting back at US

The EU on Wednesday adopted its first measures hitting back at President Donald Trump's tariff onslaught, targeting more than 20 billion euros of U.S. products including soybeans, motorcycles and beauty products, the European Commission said.

"These countermeasures can be suspended at any time, should the U.S. agree to a fair and balanced negotiated outcome," a commission statement said. The levies are retaliation for previous U.S. duties on steel and aluminum -- with Europe's response to Trump's latest tariffs salvo yet to be announced.


AFP
 

World News

EU

Green Lights

Tariffs

US

