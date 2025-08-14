Putin, Trump to discuss settling Ukraine conflict in talks: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. counterpart Donald Trump are expected to discuss ways to settle the Ukraine conflict during their talks in Alaska on Friday, the Kremlin said.



"It is probably obvious to everyone that the central topic will be the resolution of the Ukraine crisis," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Thursday.



The talks are scheduled to start at 11:30 am local time (1930 GMT), with both leaders giving a joint press conference following their meeting, Ushakov said.



Reuters