Afghan Taliban government condemns 'airspace violation' by Pakistani army

Afghanistan's Taliban government condemned on Thursday what it said was a violation of its airspace by the Pakistani army and bombing of civilians near the border between the two countries, warning such "irresponsible actions" would have consequences.



Pakistan’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Pakistan's military media wing also did not respond to an earlier request for comment on reports of a military operation in Afghanistan.



Reuters