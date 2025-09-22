IAEA says Iran nuclear diplomacy at a 'difficult juncture'

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, told AFP Monday that diplomatic efforts to resolve the dispute over Iran's nuclear program were at a "difficult juncture."



"It's obviously quite a difficult juncture. It's a very difficult situation we are facing right now," the International Atomic Energy Agency chief said, adding that talks between the involved parties were planned in New York for Monday.



AFP