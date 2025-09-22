News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
25
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
25
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
IAEA says Iran nuclear diplomacy at a 'difficult juncture'
World News
22-09-2025 | 10:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
IAEA says Iran nuclear diplomacy at a 'difficult juncture'
The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, told AFP Monday that diplomatic efforts to resolve the dispute over Iran's nuclear program were at a "difficult juncture."
"It's obviously quite a difficult juncture. It's a very difficult situation we are facing right now," the International Atomic Energy Agency chief said, adding that talks between the involved parties were planned in New York for Monday.
AFP
World News
Iran
Nuclear
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Next
US calls recognition of Palestinian state by allies 'performative'
France's Macron says no embassy in Palestine until Gaza hostages freed
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-07-12
Iran says cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog 'will take on a new form'
Middle East News
2025-07-12
Iran says cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog 'will take on a new form'
0
World News
2025-07-12
Iran FM says 'ready to build confidence through diplomacy'
World News
2025-07-12
Iran FM says 'ready to build confidence through diplomacy'
0
Middle East News
2025-09-03
IAEA says Iran suspending cooperation with agency is 'deeply regrettable'
Middle East News
2025-09-03
IAEA says Iran suspending cooperation with agency is 'deeply regrettable'
0
World News
2025-07-02
UN says Iran suspending IAEA cooperation 'obviously concerning'
World News
2025-07-02
UN says Iran suspending IAEA cooperation 'obviously concerning'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:56
Macron repeats no embassy in Palestinian state until ceasefire, hostages released
World News
15:56
Macron repeats no embassy in Palestinian state until ceasefire, hostages released
0
World News
15:49
Macron recognizes 'State of Palestine' in interest of 'peace'
World News
15:49
Macron recognizes 'State of Palestine' in interest of 'peace'
0
World News
13:38
Trump to meet key Muslim leaders at UN: White House
World News
13:38
Trump to meet key Muslim leaders at UN: White House
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Netanyahu ramps up threats as Israel braces for Palestinian state recognition
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Netanyahu ramps up threats as Israel braces for Palestinian state recognition
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:17
IAEA says Iran nuclear diplomacy at a 'difficult juncture'
World News
10:17
IAEA says Iran nuclear diplomacy at a 'difficult juncture'
0
World News
2025-06-05
Russia says it will repair warplanes damaged in Ukrainian drone attacks
World News
2025-06-05
Russia says it will repair warplanes damaged in Ukrainian drone attacks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-02
Israeli president to meet Pope Leo at the Vatican on Thursday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-02
Israeli president to meet Pope Leo at the Vatican on Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-05
Lebanese army to extend authority nationwide under phased weapons withdrawal plan
Lebanon News
2025-09-05
Lebanese army to extend authority nationwide under phased weapons withdrawal plan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:18
US envoy Tom Barrack says Hezbollah is rebuilding its strength, Lebanese government must disarm it
Lebanon News
07:18
US envoy Tom Barrack says Hezbollah is rebuilding its strength, Lebanese government must disarm it
2
Lebanon News
02:38
President Aoun set to begin UN meetings in New York, engages Lebanese expatriates on Lebanon’s challenges
Lebanon News
02:38
President Aoun set to begin UN meetings in New York, engages Lebanese expatriates on Lebanon’s challenges
3
Lebanon News
06:44
Brigadier General Chamel Roukoz announces six-point agreement on financial demands of retired military personnel
Lebanon News
06:44
Brigadier General Chamel Roukoz announces six-point agreement on financial demands of retired military personnel
4
Lebanon News
10:50
PM Salam orders strict enforcement on use of public and national sites
Lebanon News
10:50
PM Salam orders strict enforcement on use of public and national sites
5
Lebanon News
13:19
US offers $10 million reward for information on Hezbollah financial networks
Lebanon News
13:19
US offers $10 million reward for information on Hezbollah financial networks
6
Lebanon News
05:42
Brigadier General Chamel Roukoz urges retired soldiers to reopen roads after top-level meeting
Lebanon News
05:42
Brigadier General Chamel Roukoz urges retired soldiers to reopen roads after top-level meeting
7
Lebanon News
04:43
Lebanon justice minister signs extradition file for Russian detainee in Bulgaria
Lebanon News
04:43
Lebanon justice minister signs extradition file for Russian detainee in Bulgaria
8
Middle East News
08:53
Netanyahu toasts Jewish New Year with pledge to defeat Iran axis
Middle East News
08:53
Netanyahu toasts Jewish New Year with pledge to defeat Iran axis
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More