IAEA says Iran nuclear diplomacy at a 'difficult juncture'

22-09-2025 | 10:17
IAEA says Iran nuclear diplomacy at a 'difficult juncture'

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, told AFP Monday that diplomatic efforts to resolve the dispute over Iran's nuclear program were at a "difficult juncture."

"It's obviously quite a difficult juncture. It's a very difficult situation we are facing right now," the International Atomic Energy Agency chief said, adding that talks between the involved parties were planned in New York for Monday.

AFP

Iran

Nuclear

Rafael Grossi

International Atomic Energy Agency

