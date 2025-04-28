China slams Philippines' 'provocation' around disputed reef

World News
28-04-2025 | 04:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China slams Philippines&#39; &#39;provocation&#39; around disputed reef
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
China slams Philippines' 'provocation' around disputed reef

China on Monday criticized the Philippines for its "provocation" over a disputed reef in the South China Sea at the center of a spat between Beijing and Manila.

Foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said China's "law enforcement" activities at the Sandy Cay reef were "aimed at countering the Philippines' illegal landing and other acts of infringement and provocation."

AFP
 

World News

China

Philippines

Provocation

Disputed

Reef

LBCI Next
Russia says recognition of annexed Ukraine regions 'imperative' for talks
North Korea confirms troop deployment to Russia, hails 'heroes'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-03-25

China slams US 'interference' in Venezuela over Trump oil tariff threat

LBCI
World News
2025-03-11

Philippines' former President arrested at ICC's request over 'drugs war' killings

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-26

UN slams 'annexation,' 'forced transfer' proposals for Palestinian territories

LBCI
World News
2025-04-13

Italy PM Meloni slams 'cowardly Russian attack' on Ukraine's Sumy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:56

Conclave to elect new pope to start on May 7, cardinals meet

LBCI
World News
09:15

Trump wants permanent, not temporary, ceasefire in Ukraine: Spokeswoman

LBCI
World News
09:02

Trump pushes plan for US to take over Canada as it goes to the polls

LBCI
World News
08:08

Massive blackout hits Spain, Portugal, France

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

President Joseph Aoun meets Lebanese Pilots' Association, pledges support for aviation sector

LBCI
Middle East News
04:02

Iran accuses Israel's Netanyahu of 'dictating' US policy in nuclear talks

LBCI
Middle East News
04:48

Iran repelled large cyber-attack on Sunday

LBCI
World News
03:53

North Korea confirms troop deployment to Russia, hails 'heroes'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Israeli strike hits Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:54

Israel claims airstrike in Beirut targeted Hezbollah missile storage site

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Plans for border elections shift: Israeli strikes prefabricated homes in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:10

Lebanese President condemns repeated Israeli attacks on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:27

Lebanon Bank Association chief stresses need for realistic recovery plan to protect depositors and revive sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

President Aoun to French Senate delegation: Israeli withdrawal from border essential for full army deployment

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More