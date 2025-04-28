News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
China slams Philippines' 'provocation' around disputed reef
World News
28-04-2025 | 04:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
China slams Philippines' 'provocation' around disputed reef
China on Monday criticized the Philippines for its "provocation" over a disputed reef in the South China Sea at the center of a spat between Beijing and Manila.
Foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said China's "law enforcement" activities at the Sandy Cay reef were "aimed at countering the Philippines' illegal landing and other acts of infringement and provocation."
AFP
World News
China
Philippines
Provocation
Disputed
Reef
Next
Russia says recognition of annexed Ukraine regions 'imperative' for talks
North Korea confirms troop deployment to Russia, hails 'heroes'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-03-25
China slams US 'interference' in Venezuela over Trump oil tariff threat
World News
2025-03-25
China slams US 'interference' in Venezuela over Trump oil tariff threat
0
World News
2025-03-11
Philippines' former President arrested at ICC's request over 'drugs war' killings
World News
2025-03-11
Philippines' former President arrested at ICC's request over 'drugs war' killings
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-26
UN slams 'annexation,' 'forced transfer' proposals for Palestinian territories
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-26
UN slams 'annexation,' 'forced transfer' proposals for Palestinian territories
0
World News
2025-04-13
Italy PM Meloni slams 'cowardly Russian attack' on Ukraine's Sumy
World News
2025-04-13
Italy PM Meloni slams 'cowardly Russian attack' on Ukraine's Sumy
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:56
Conclave to elect new pope to start on May 7, cardinals meet
World News
09:56
Conclave to elect new pope to start on May 7, cardinals meet
0
World News
09:15
Trump wants permanent, not temporary, ceasefire in Ukraine: Spokeswoman
World News
09:15
Trump wants permanent, not temporary, ceasefire in Ukraine: Spokeswoman
0
World News
09:02
Trump pushes plan for US to take over Canada as it goes to the polls
World News
09:02
Trump pushes plan for US to take over Canada as it goes to the polls
0
World News
08:08
Massive blackout hits Spain, Portugal, France
World News
08:08
Massive blackout hits Spain, Portugal, France
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:43
President Joseph Aoun meets Lebanese Pilots' Association, pledges support for aviation sector
Lebanon News
08:43
President Joseph Aoun meets Lebanese Pilots' Association, pledges support for aviation sector
0
Middle East News
04:02
Iran accuses Israel's Netanyahu of 'dictating' US policy in nuclear talks
Middle East News
04:02
Iran accuses Israel's Netanyahu of 'dictating' US policy in nuclear talks
0
Middle East News
04:48
Iran repelled large cyber-attack on Sunday
Middle East News
04:48
Iran repelled large cyber-attack on Sunday
0
World News
03:53
North Korea confirms troop deployment to Russia, hails 'heroes'
World News
03:53
North Korea confirms troop deployment to Russia, hails 'heroes'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:33
Israeli strike hits Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
10:33
Israeli strike hits Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
2
Lebanon News
10:12
Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
10:12
Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills
4
Lebanon News
12:54
Israel claims airstrike in Beirut targeted Hezbollah missile storage site
Lebanon News
12:54
Israel claims airstrike in Beirut targeted Hezbollah missile storage site
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Plans for border elections shift: Israeli strikes prefabricated homes in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Plans for border elections shift: Israeli strikes prefabricated homes in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
12:10
Lebanese President condemns repeated Israeli attacks on Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:10
Lebanese President condemns repeated Israeli attacks on Lebanon
7
Lebanon Economy
03:27
Lebanon Bank Association chief stresses need for realistic recovery plan to protect depositors and revive sector
Lebanon Economy
03:27
Lebanon Bank Association chief stresses need for realistic recovery plan to protect depositors and revive sector
8
Lebanon News
04:55
President Aoun to French Senate delegation: Israeli withdrawal from border essential for full army deployment
Lebanon News
04:55
President Aoun to French Senate delegation: Israeli withdrawal from border essential for full army deployment
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More