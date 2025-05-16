Moscow 'satisfied' with Ukraine talks, 'ready to continue contacts,' Russian top negotiator says

16-05-2025 | 10:03
Moscow &#39;satisfied&#39; with Ukraine talks, &#39;ready to continue contacts,&#39; Russian top negotiator says
Moscow 'satisfied' with Ukraine talks, 'ready to continue contacts,' Russian top negotiator says

Russia is "satisfied" with the results of the first direct peace talks with Ukraine in years, held in Istanbul on Friday, and ready for future discussions, Moscow's top negotiator said Friday.

"Overall, we are satisfied with the results and ready to continue contacts," Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky told state TV reporters, adding that once each side had exchanged ideas on a possible ceasefire, negotiations could continue.

AFP
 

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Istanbul

Moscow

Negotiator

