Putin says Ukraine wants ceasefire to rearm and mobilize

World News
04-06-2025 | 10:44
High views
Putin says Ukraine wants ceasefire to rearm and mobilize
Putin says Ukraine wants ceasefire to rearm and mobilize

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Ukraine would use a ceasefire to rearm, remobilize and prepare sabotage attacks on Russian territory.

"Why reward them by giving them a break from the combat, which will be used to pump the regime with Western arms, to continue their forced mobilization and to prepare different terrorist acts," Putin said at a televised meeting.


World News

Putin

Russia

Ukraine

Ceasefire

