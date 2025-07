The Kremlin announced on Monday that it is working out the dates for a third round of peace talks with Kyiv, following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's proposal to hold them this week.

"As soon as there is final agreement on the dates, we will inform you immediately," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that "a lot of diplomatic work lies ahead" given that the two sides held "diametrically" different positions.

AFP