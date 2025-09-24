US, Russian top diplomats meet after Trump remarks on Ukraine

World News
24-09-2025 | 12:16
US, Russian top diplomats meet after Trump remarks on Ukraine
US, Russian top diplomats meet after Trump remarks on Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met Wednesday in New York a day after President Donald Trump suggested that Ukraine could retake all land seized by Russia.

The two top diplomats made no remarks to reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, marking the highest-level U.S. encounter with Russia since Trump invited President Vladimir Putin to Alaska last month.

AFP

World News

US

Russia

Diplomats

Donald Trump

Ukraine

