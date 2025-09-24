News
US, Russian top diplomats meet after Trump remarks on Ukraine
World News
24-09-2025 | 12:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US, Russian top diplomats meet after Trump remarks on Ukraine
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met Wednesday in New York a day after President Donald Trump suggested that Ukraine could retake all land seized by Russia.
The two top diplomats made no remarks to reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, marking the highest-level U.S. encounter with Russia since Trump invited President Vladimir Putin to Alaska last month.
AFP
World News
US
Russia
Diplomats
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Next
WHO says there is no link between autism and paracetamol use in pregnancy
Historic shift amid political divides: UN support for Palestinian State could shape Middle East future
Previous
