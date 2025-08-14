Third person killed in Spain wildfires

One person battling a wildfire in Spain's northwest Leon region has died, authorities said Thursday, raising the toll from the summer's fire season to three.



"Today, we mourn a new death of a person who was part of the firefighting operation in the province of Leon, more specifically in the Valderia region," Nicanor Sen Velez, prefect for Castile and Leon, wrote on X.



AFP