US offers major reward for information on Hasib Muhammad Hadwan and Ali al-Sha’ir

These two Hizballah functionaries help raise money that funds Hizballah’s violence and terrorist attacks.



Got information on them, their associates, or their financial networks? Contact us. Your tip could make you eligible for relocation and a reward. pic.twitter.com/RvbDs26eIP — Rewards for Justice (@RFJ_USA) September 25, 2025

The U.S. Department of State’s Rewards for Justice program is offering up to $10 million for information on two Hezbollah members allegedly helping fund the group’s activities.In a post on X, the program identified the men as Hasib Muhammad Hadwan, a senior official in Hezbollah’s General Secretariat, and Ali al-Sha’ir, his office manager. It urged anyone with details on the pair, their associates, or their financial networks to contact authorities.The program said informants may also be eligible for relocation in addition to monetary rewards.