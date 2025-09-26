US offers major reward for information on Hasib Muhammad Hadwan and Ali al-Sha’ir

26-09-2025 | 02:18
US offers major reward for information on Hasib Muhammad Hadwan and Ali al-Sha’ir
US offers major reward for information on Hasib Muhammad Hadwan and Ali al-Sha’ir

The U.S. Department of State’s Rewards for Justice program is offering up to $10 million for information on two Hezbollah members allegedly helping fund the group’s activities.

In a post on X, the program identified the men as Hasib Muhammad Hadwan, a senior official in Hezbollah’s General Secretariat, and Ali al-Sha’ir, his office manager. It urged anyone with details on the pair, their associates, or their financial networks to contact authorities.

The program said informants may also be eligible for relocation in addition to monetary rewards.

World News

United States

Department of State

Rewards for Justice

Hezbollah

