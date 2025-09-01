A plane carrying European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen was hit by GPS jamming as it was readying to land in Bulgaria on Sunday, the EU said Monday, adding Russia was suspected to be behind the incident.



"We can indeed confirm that there was GPS jamming, but the plane landed safely in Bulgaria," European Commission spokeswoman Arianna Podesta told a press conference in Brussels. "We have received information from the Bulgarian authorities that they suspect that this was due to blatant interference by Russia."



AFP