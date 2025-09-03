Turkish authorities order new detentions of opposition officials

Turkish authorities ordered the detention of seven officials from opposition-run municipalities in Istanbul on Wednesday, broadcaster NTV said, as part of an ongoing crackdown against the main party opposing President Tayyip Erdogan.



The detentions follow the removal of the main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) Istanbul provincial head Ozgur Celik by a court on Tuesday over alleged irregularities in a 2023 CHP provincial congress.



That court ruling triggered sharp drops in markets, with Turkish stocks (.XU100), opens new tab closing down 3.57% on Tuesday after earlier plunging more than 5%. Shares in the main BIST 100 were down 1.8% at Wednesday's opening.



Turkish police detained five employees from Besiktas and two from Avcilar - two Istanbul municipalities - on Wednesday, NTV reported.



Reuters