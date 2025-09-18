Kyiv says Russia returned 1,000 bodies to Ukraine

Ukraine on Thursday received 1,000 bodies from Russia that Moscow said were of fallen Ukrainian soldiers, a Kyiv government agency announced.



"Repatriation measures took place today. 1,000 bodies, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian servicemen, have been returned to Ukraine," Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said on Telegram.



AFP



