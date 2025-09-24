News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Typhoon Ragasa hits south China after killing 15 in Taiwan
World News
24-09-2025 | 06:13
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Typhoon Ragasa hits south China after killing 15 in Taiwan
Fierce winds, pounding rain, and rough seas battered southern China and Hong Kong on Wednesday as powerful Typhoon Ragasa churned toward millions of people in Guangdong Province after killing at least 15 in Taiwan.
Ragasa edged away from densely populated Hong Kong and made landfall in Guangdong, after Hong Kong's weather service ranked the storm the strongest yet in the northwestern Pacific this year.
The typhoon's passage in Taiwan killed at least 15 and injured 18 when a decades-old lake barrier burst in eastern Hualien county under the storm's heavy rains, according to regional officials.
Authorities earlier said 152 people were unaccounted for, but later revised that figure down to 17, saying that they have made contact with more than 100 of those previously deemed missing.
More than 7,600 people were evacuated due to Ragasa, and footage released by the fire agency showed flooded streets, half-submerged cars, and uprooted trees.
The typhoon trampled parts of the northern Philippines earlier this week and killed at least eight people, including seven fishermen.
Scientists warn that storms are becoming more powerful as the world warms due to the effects of human-driven climate change.
Authorities across mainland China ordered businesses and schools to shut down in at least 10 cities across the nation's south, affecting tens of millions of people.
The storm made landfall along the coast of Hailing Island, near Yangjiang City, around 5 p.m. (0900 GMT), Chinese meteorologists said.
Streets were mostly empty as winds intensified on Wednesday afternoon in Yangjiang, which lies west of Hong Kong.
An AFP journalist saw flying debris carried by strong winds that ripped advertisements off buildings, as well as broken fences and fallen branches on the ground.
The Yangjiang train station -- normally bustling with activity, locals said -- stood empty, with rail travel suspended Wednesday across the province of Guangdong.
The casino hub of Macau -- which also saw widespread flooding -- has suspended power supply to some low-lying areas, according to utility company CEM.
AFP
World News
China
Hong Kong
Typhoon Ragasa
Taiwan
Next
Germany says Trump's Ukraine remarks boost hopes of pressuring Russia
Strike on market in Sudan's El-Fasher kills 15 people
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-25
Israel hits Gaza hospital, killing at least 15 people, including journalists
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-25
Israel hits Gaza hospital, killing at least 15 people, including journalists
0
World News
2025-07-26
Taiwan votes in major recall election closely watched by China
World News
2025-07-26
Taiwan votes in major recall election closely watched by China
0
World News
2025-09-22
China's Shenzhen to evacuate 400,000 ahead of typhoon: Authorities
World News
2025-09-22
China's Shenzhen to evacuate 400,000 ahead of typhoon: Authorities
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-29
Six convicted in killing of Irish UNIFIL peacekeeper in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-07-29
Six convicted in killing of Irish UNIFIL peacekeeper in South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:07
UN demands probe into Gaza aid flotilla 'attacks'
World News
09:07
UN demands probe into Gaza aid flotilla 'attacks'
0
World News
09:01
Multiple injuries in shooting at Dallas immigration facility
World News
09:01
Multiple injuries in shooting at Dallas immigration facility
0
World News
08:07
Russia and Iran sign memo on building small nuclear power plants in Iran
World News
08:07
Russia and Iran sign memo on building small nuclear power plants in Iran
0
World News
07:47
Germany says Trump's Ukraine remarks boost hopes of pressuring Russia
World News
07:47
Germany says Trump's Ukraine remarks boost hopes of pressuring Russia
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27
New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27
New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-19
Israel calls up thousands of reservists: What’s next for Lebanon’s border?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-19
Israel calls up thousands of reservists: What’s next for Lebanon’s border?
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Beirut
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:10
France's town halls told to remove Palestinian flags flown to mark Macron's recognition
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:10
France's town halls told to remove Palestinian flags flown to mark Macron's recognition
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:37
Lebanese PM responds to US envoy's remarks, reaffirms commitment to ministerial statement
Lebanon News
12:37
Lebanese PM responds to US envoy's remarks, reaffirms commitment to ministerial statement
2
Lebanon News
11:18
Lebanese President Aoun and First Lady attend UN General Assembly opening
Lebanon News
11:18
Lebanese President Aoun and First Lady attend UN General Assembly opening
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Joseph Aoun's US mission: Lebanese President faces tough US questions in New York
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Joseph Aoun's US mission: Lebanese President faces tough US questions in New York
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
International Palestinian statehood recognition: Netanyahu heads to UN amid warnings of war
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
International Palestinian statehood recognition: Netanyahu heads to UN amid warnings of war
5
Lebanon News
06:28
UNIFIL says Israeli drone crash violated Lebanese sovereignty
Lebanon News
06:28
UNIFIL says Israeli drone crash violated Lebanese sovereignty
6
Lebanon News
00:33
President Aoun from UN: Lebanon is a land of life and joy, do not abandon it
Lebanon News
00:33
President Aoun from UN: Lebanon is a land of life and joy, do not abandon it
7
Lebanon News
05:50
Iran's Ghalibaf says Hezbollah is stronger and more united than ever
Lebanon News
05:50
Iran's Ghalibaf says Hezbollah is stronger and more united than ever
8
World News
10:47
Trump mocks UN, says not working for peace
World News
10:47
Trump mocks UN, says not working for peace
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More