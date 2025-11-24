EU hails 'new momentum' in Ukraine talks, but 'work remains to be done'

EU chiefs on Monday hailed progress towards a deal aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, but said there were still outstanding issues to resolve following urgent weekend efforts to revise a draft U.S. plan.



"There is a new momentum in peace negotiations," European Council President Antonio Costa said on the sidelines of a summit in Angola, after EU leaders held an emergency meeting on the issue.



"While work remains to be done, there is now a solid basis for moving forward," added European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.



AFP