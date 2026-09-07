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EU announces €200 million partnership deal with Greenland
World News
07-09-2026 | 08:23
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EU announces €200 million partnership deal with Greenland
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Monday a partnership deal with Greenland worth €200 million ($232.5 million), which she said highlighted the strategic importance of the Arctic island for the European Union.
"Greenland can count on the EU. That was my message during my last visit. Today, I am back to deliver the real results of our close cooperation. With a new EU-Greenland Partnership package, worth €200 million," said von der Leyen.
The financial package, to be invested this year and in 2027, will focus on digital connectivity, sustainable mining, energy and tourism, as well as education, fisheries and housing.
"This will create new opportunities and a strong and engaged EU in both Greenland and the Arctic. Because Greenland is a strategic ally and a trusted friend," she added.
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