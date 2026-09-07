EU announces €200 million partnership deal with Greenland

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07-09-2026 | 08:23
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EU announces &euro;200 million partnership deal with Greenland
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EU announces €200 million partnership deal with Greenland

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Monday a partnership deal with Greenland worth €200 million ($232.5 million), which she said highlighted the strategic importance of the Arctic island for the European Union.

"Greenland can count on the EU. That was my ⁠message during my last visit. Today, I am back to deliver the real results of our close cooperation. With a new EU-Greenland Partnership package, worth €200 million," said von der Leyen.

The financial package, to be invested this year and in 2027, will focus on digital ⁠connectivity, sustainable mining, energy and tourism, as well as education, fisheries and housing.

"This will create new opportunities and a strong and engaged ⁠EU in both Greenland and the Arctic. Because Greenland is a strategic ally and a trusted ⁠friend," she added.


Reuters 
 

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