Scottish police probe Andrew, Epstein stay at king's Balmoral castle: UK media

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30-10-2026 | 06:23
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Scottish police probe Andrew, Epstein stay at king&#39;s Balmoral castle: UK media
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Scottish police probe Andrew, Epstein stay at king's Balmoral castle: UK media

Scottish police are in the "very early stage" of probing late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell's reported 1999 stay at the royal Balmoral estate at the invite of ex-prince Andrew, UK media reported Friday.

"We have received information and active inquiries are ongoing but these are at a very early stage," Police Scotland said according to various media, with the Daily Express newspaper reporting the inquiries were related to alleged trafficking of women to the residence in the Scottish Highlands -- now the property of King Charles III, but at the time belonging to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

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