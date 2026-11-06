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Magnitude-6.1 quake hits off Tokyo, no tsunami alert: Weather agency
World News
06-11-2026 | 06:15
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Magnitude-6.1 quake hits off Tokyo, no tsunami alert: Weather agency
A magnitude-6.1 earthquake struck off the coast of Tokyo on Friday, Japanese authorities said, but no tsunami alert was issued.
The shallow quake hit at 7:39 pm (1039 GMT) in the sea off the coast of the country's Kanto region, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on its website.
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