Magnitude-6.1 quake hits off Tokyo, no tsunami alert: Weather agency

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06-11-2026 | 06:15
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Magnitude-6.1 quake hits off Tokyo, no tsunami alert: Weather agency
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Magnitude-6.1 quake hits off Tokyo, no tsunami alert: Weather agency

A magnitude-6.1 earthquake struck off the coast of Tokyo on Friday, Japanese authorities said, but no tsunami alert was issued.

The shallow quake hit at 7:39 pm (1039 GMT) in the sea off the coast of the country's Kanto region, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on its website.



AFP
 

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