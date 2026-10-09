Ship hit by unknown projectile off UAE coast: Maritime agency

Middle East News
09-10-2026 | 09:22
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Ship hit by unknown projectile off UAE coast: Maritime agency
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Ship hit by unknown projectile off UAE coast: Maritime agency

The UKMTO maritime agency said on Friday it had received multiple reports of an unknown projectile striking a ship off the United Arab Emirates and causing a fire.

The fire had been extinguished, but there were not yet details on any casualties aboard the vessel, which was reportedly dozens of kilometres from the Iranian-blockaded Strait of Hormuz. It comes days after a tanker was hit off Qatar, around 500 kilometres (300 miles) west of the vital strait.

AFP

Middle East News

UKMTO

United Arab Emirates

Strait of Hormuz

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