The European Commission on Thursday said it came under an AI-assisted cyberattack campaign in October, but a spokesman said "at this stage" no personal data had been taken.



"I can confirm that the commission has recently taken necessary steps in response to a detected cyber campaign," EU spokesman Thomas Regnier told reporters in Brussels. He added the attack by the "misuse of an AI tool" was detected on October 22 and confirmed in an initial probe on October 26.



AFP