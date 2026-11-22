United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Sunday he was "deeply disappointed" that the U.N. climate talks in Turkey ended without consensus amid a standoff over fossil fuels.



"I share the very profound frustration of all those who expected governments to rise to the moment the climate crisis demands," Guterres said in a statement.



"Those who profit from the destruction of our planet must never dictate the terms of the fight to save it. Fossil fuels are driving the climate crisis."



AFP