News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Oil rises as Chinese factory bounce boosts demand outlook
World
2023-03-01 | 05:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Oil rises as Chinese factory bounce boosts demand outlook
Oil extended gains for a second session on Wednesday after a strong jump in manufacturing in China, the world's top crude importer, boosted the outlook for global fuel demand.
China's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than a decade in February, an official index showed on Wednesday, adding to hopes that the country's recovery can offset a global slowdown and increase oil demand.
Brent crude rose 45 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.90 a barrel at 0910 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 49 cents, or 0.6%, to $77.54.
"China's economy is rebounding now, and this can only be a positive driver for oil prices," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.
While China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) climbed to 52.6 last month against 50.1 in January, a private sector survey also showed activity rising for the first time in seven months.
"Another round of upside surprise in China's PMI further provides conviction of a stronger-than-expected recovery, which supports a more optimistic oil demand outlook," said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.
The demand signal from China was offset by signs of rising supply with an industry report pointing to rising crude stocks in the United States, the world's top consumer.
US oil inventories rose by 6.2 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 24, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures on Tuesday.
Official inventory figures from the US government's Energy Information Administration (EIA) are due at 1530 GMT.
In another indication of rising supply, crude production by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) rose by 150,000 barrels per day in February, according to a Reuters survey.
REUTERS
World
Oil
Fuel
Chinese
Factory
Demand
Next
Iran expels 2 German envoys amid uproar over death sentence
Euro zone factory output returned to growth in February
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-18
Aramco sees increased Chinese demand for fuel
Variety
2023-01-18
Aramco sees increased Chinese demand for fuel
0
Middle East
2023-02-21
Iraq signs oil and gas deals with UAE's Crescent Petroleum, Chinese firms
Middle East
2023-02-21
Iraq signs oil and gas deals with UAE's Crescent Petroleum, Chinese firms
0
World
2023-02-21
Brent oil steadies as demand hopes and supply curbs support
World
2023-02-21
Brent oil steadies as demand hopes and supply curbs support
0
Variety
2023-01-17
Montfort wins bid for Uniper's marine fuels oil refinery in UAE
Variety
2023-01-17
Montfort wins bid for Uniper's marine fuels oil refinery in UAE
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:58
Canada home prices to drop 12% in 2023, still remain unaffordable for many: Reuters poll
World
08:58
Canada home prices to drop 12% in 2023, still remain unaffordable for many: Reuters poll
0
World
08:55
Hungary starts Finland, Sweden NATO bid ratification process
World
08:55
Hungary starts Finland, Sweden NATO bid ratification process
0
World
08:45
German inflation unexpectedly accelerates in February
World
08:45
German inflation unexpectedly accelerates in February
0
World
08:22
Kremlin says it doesn't believe Ukrainian denial of attacks on Russia
World
08:22
Kremlin says it doesn't believe Ukrainian denial of attacks on Russia
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:45
German inflation unexpectedly accelerates in February
World
08:45
German inflation unexpectedly accelerates in February
0
Middle East
2023-02-06
Saudi Arabia says tech giants to invest more than $9 billion in kingdom
Middle East
2023-02-06
Saudi Arabia says tech giants to invest more than $9 billion in kingdom
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
0
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
12:41
Lebanon's financial system over as goods now priced in USD: Salam
Lebanon Economy
12:41
Lebanon's financial system over as goods now priced in USD: Salam
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
4
Variety
09:48
Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown
Variety
09:48
Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown
5
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake
6
Lebanon News
09:42
Lebanon fuel prices keep on soaring
Lebanon News
09:42
Lebanon fuel prices keep on soaring
7
Lebanon News
05:24
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:24
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
8
Lebanon Economy
07:12
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
Lebanon Economy
07:12
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store