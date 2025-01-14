Former and acting BDL governors referred for investigation over embezzlement case

2025-01-14 | 07:31
Former and acting BDL governors referred for investigation over embezzlement case
Former and acting BDL governors referred for investigation over embezzlement case

The Mount Lebanon Public Prosecutor referred former Banque du Liban (BDL) governor Riad Salameh, acting governor Wassim Mansouri, along with Bank Audi, AM Bank, Banque Misr Liban (BML), and two lawyers, to the Investigative Judge in Mount Lebanon.  

The referral follows a complaint filed by MP Elias Jarade and attorneys Hassan Bazzi, Pierre Haddad, and Najib Farhat, among others. The case revolves around the role of Optimum Invest Company in the alleged embezzlement of funds from BDL.  

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:06

President Aoun, Berri 'caught off guard' by Nawaf Salam nominations: Report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

The new Prime Minister-designate of Lebanon: Who is Nawaf Salam?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:17

Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges to build 'modern' state; seeks justice for Beirut blast victims, depositors in first remarks

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:19

France's Macron expected to visit Beirut on Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

President Joseph Aoun during meeting with Islamic Shiite Council: If one component breaks, Lebanon as a whole breaks

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:20

Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam arrives in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Hezbollah-Amal duo await Baabda meeting before final stance: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:32

Mikati wishes success to Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam, thanks MPs for their trust

