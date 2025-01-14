Former and acting BDL governors referred for investigation over embezzlement case

The Mount Lebanon Public Prosecutor referred former Banque du Liban (BDL) governor Riad Salameh, acting governor Wassim Mansouri, along with Bank Audi, AM Bank, Banque Misr Liban (BML), and two lawyers, to the Investigative Judge in Mount Lebanon.



The referral follows a complaint filed by MP Elias Jarade and attorneys Hassan Bazzi, Pierre Haddad, and Najib Farhat, among others. The case revolves around the role of Optimum Invest Company in the alleged embezzlement of funds from BDL.