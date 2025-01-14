News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Former and acting BDL governors referred for investigation over embezzlement case
Lebanon Economy
2025-01-14 | 07:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Former and acting BDL governors referred for investigation over embezzlement case
The Mount Lebanon Public Prosecutor referred former Banque du Liban (BDL) governor Riad Salameh, acting governor Wassim Mansouri, along with Bank Audi, AM Bank, Banque Misr Liban (BML), and two lawyers, to the Investigative Judge in Mount Lebanon.
The referral follows a complaint filed by MP Elias Jarade and attorneys Hassan Bazzi, Pierre Haddad, and Najib Farhat, among others. The case revolves around the role of Optimum Invest Company in the alleged embezzlement of funds from BDL.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Riad Salameh
Wassim Mansouri
BDL
Governor
Investigation
Embezzlement
Case
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-16
Lebanese state recovers LBP 6 billion from former BDL governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
2024-12-16
Lebanese state recovers LBP 6 billion from former BDL governor Riad Salameh
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Arrest warrant issued for former BDL governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Arrest warrant issued for former BDL governor Riad Salameh
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
Wassim Mansouri announces removal of concrete barriers around BDL to open doors to the public
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
Wassim Mansouri announces removal of concrete barriers around BDL to open doors to the public
0
Middle East News
2025-01-10
Stampede at major Damascus mosque kills three: Governor says
Middle East News
2025-01-10
Stampede at major Damascus mosque kills three: Governor says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-12
Renewed optimism: Lebanon's political reforms spark Eurobond market revival
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-12
Renewed optimism: Lebanon's political reforms spark Eurobond market revival
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-11
Tracking economic shifts in Lebanon: A review of 13 presidential terms – Part 2
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-11
Tracking economic shifts in Lebanon: A review of 13 presidential terms – Part 2
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-11
Lebanon's new president faces economic crisis, reform challenges
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-11
Lebanon's new president faces economic crisis, reform challenges
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-21
Cyprus balances peace and conflict: A refuge for Lebanese and Israelis
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-21
Cyprus balances peace and conflict: A refuge for Lebanese and Israelis
0
Middle East News
2024-12-31
US strikes Houthi targets in Yemen capital, coast: CENTCOM
Middle East News
2024-12-31
US strikes Houthi targets in Yemen capital, coast: CENTCOM
0
World News
2024-12-25
Azerbaijan Airlines crash in Kazakhstan killed 38: Official says
World News
2024-12-25
Azerbaijan Airlines crash in Kazakhstan killed 38: Official says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:06
Blinken sees role for UN, foreign powers in post-war Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:06
Blinken sees role for UN, foreign powers in post-war Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:41
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
06:41
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:06
President Aoun, Berri 'caught off guard' by Nawaf Salam nominations: Report
Lebanon News
15:06
President Aoun, Berri 'caught off guard' by Nawaf Salam nominations: Report
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
The new Prime Minister-designate of Lebanon: Who is Nawaf Salam?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
The new Prime Minister-designate of Lebanon: Who is Nawaf Salam?
3
Lebanon News
06:17
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges to build 'modern' state; seeks justice for Beirut blast victims, depositors in first remarks
Lebanon News
06:17
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges to build 'modern' state; seeks justice for Beirut blast victims, depositors in first remarks
4
Lebanon News
15:19
France's Macron expected to visit Beirut on Friday
Lebanon News
15:19
France's Macron expected to visit Beirut on Friday
5
Lebanon News
08:17
President Joseph Aoun during meeting with Islamic Shiite Council: If one component breaks, Lebanon as a whole breaks
Lebanon News
08:17
President Joseph Aoun during meeting with Islamic Shiite Council: If one component breaks, Lebanon as a whole breaks
6
Lebanon News
00:20
Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam arrives in Beirut
Lebanon News
00:20
Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam arrives in Beirut
7
Lebanon News
05:19
Hezbollah-Amal duo await Baabda meeting before final stance: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19
Hezbollah-Amal duo await Baabda meeting before final stance: Sources tell LBCI
8
Lebanon News
11:32
Mikati wishes success to Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam, thanks MPs for their trust
Lebanon News
11:32
Mikati wishes success to Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam, thanks MPs for their trust
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More