US calls on all concerned parties to attend Gaza talks and show flexibility

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-15 | 08:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US calls on all concerned parties to attend Gaza talks and show flexibility
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US calls on all concerned parties to attend Gaza talks and show flexibility

The White House on Thursday urged all concerned parties to attend the Gaza talks in Doha, which aim to reach a ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip. 

It called on Israel and Hamas to show flexibility and make concessions, saying that progress is still possible in the coming days.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby indicated in an interview with CNN that there is information suggesting that Iran has not abandoned its threat to attack Israel, including potentially carrying this out through its proxies in the region.

He added that the United States is closely monitoring the situation and is prepared, but he expressed hope that it would not come to that.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

White House

Gaza

Doha

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
Palestinian Authority president tells Turkish parliament he will go to Gaza
Talks on Gaza ceasefire and hostage release begin in Doha
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Doha Talks and the Path to a Gaza Ceasefire: Will Israel Relent on Its Conditions?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:55

Talks on Gaza ceasefire and hostage release begin in Doha

LBCI
World News
15:03

White House expects Gaza ceasefire talks to proceed as planned

LBCI
World News
2024-06-11

US' 'evaluating' Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire plan: White House

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:08

Israel claims it 'eliminated more than 17,000' militants in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Israeli Focus on Doha: Anticipation for Hostage Deal Negotiations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Doha Talks and the Path to a Gaza Ceasefire: Will Israel Relent on Its Conditions?

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Hezbollah marks 18 years since July 2006 War, renews pledge to defend Lebanon and support Palestine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:08

Israel claims it 'eliminated more than 17,000' militants in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:06

Shells land near Litani River as tensions escalate in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-12

Hamas says killed Israeli hostage, wounded two others in 'separate incidents'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:40

Two dead, several wounded in South Lebanon's Marjaayoun drone attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:06

Shells land near Litani River as tensions escalate in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:37

Airstrike in Marjaayoun, South Lebanon, results in 1 dead and nine injured, 3 in critical condition

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Israeli shelling hits Deir Mimas, South Lebanon, following Marjaayoun drone attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Hezbollah marks 18 years since July 2006 War, renews pledge to defend Lebanon and support Palestine

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:51

Two citizens suffer from suffocation due to Israeli phosphorus shells on Khiam, South Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:33

Al-Qassam Brigades: Guard who killed Israeli hostage acted out of revenge, against orders

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:19

Trump discusses hostages and ceasefire with Netanyahu: Axios

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More