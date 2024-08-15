US calls on all concerned parties to attend Gaza talks and show flexibility

The White House on Thursday urged all concerned parties to attend the Gaza talks in Doha, which aim to reach a ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip.



It called on Israel and Hamas to show flexibility and make concessions, saying that progress is still possible in the coming days.



White House national security spokesperson John Kirby indicated in an interview with CNN that there is information suggesting that Iran has not abandoned its threat to attack Israel, including potentially carrying this out through its proxies in the region.



He added that the United States is closely monitoring the situation and is prepared, but he expressed hope that it would not come to that.



Reuters