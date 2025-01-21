Hamas official says four women hostages to be freed Saturday

2025-01-21 | 05:13
Hamas official says four women hostages to be freed Saturday
Hamas official says four women hostages to be freed Saturday

Hamas official Taher al-Nunu told AFP on Tuesday that four Israeli women hostages will be freed in return for Palestinian prisoners on Saturday, in the second such release under a ceasefire deal.

Nunu said the Palestinian Islamist movement would release "four Israeli female detainees in exchange" for a second group of Palestinian prisoners.



Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Women

Hostages

Israel

Prisoner

Exchange

Ceasefire

