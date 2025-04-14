No breakthrough in Gaza talks, sources tell Reuters

The latest round of talks in Cairo to restore the defunct Gaza ceasefire and free Israeli hostages ended with no apparent breakthrough, Palestinian and Egyptian sources said on Monday.



The sources said Hamas had stuck to its position that any agreement must lead to an end to the war in Gaza.



Israel, which restarted its military campaign in Gaza last month after a ceasefire agreed in January unravelled, has said it will not end the war until Hamas is stamped out. The militant group has ruled out any proposal that it lay down its arms.



But despite that fundamental disagreement, the sources said a Hamas delegation led by the group's Gaza Chief Khalil Al-Hayya had shown some flexibility over how many hostages it could free in return for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel should a truce be extended.



An Egyptian source told Reuters the latest proposal to extend the truce would see Hamas free an increased number of hostages. Israeli minister Zeev Elkin, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet, told Army Radio on Monday that Israel was seeking the release of around 10 hostages, raised from previous Hamas consent to free five.



Hamas has asked for more time to respond to the latest proposal, the Egyptian source said.



"Hamas has no problem, but it wants guarantees Israel agrees to begin the talks on the second phase of the ceasefire agreement" leading to an end to the war, the Egyptian source said.



