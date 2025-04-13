News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
14
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
14
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
WHO chief says strike on Gaza hospital caused child's death
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13-04-2025 | 14:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
WHO chief says strike on Gaza hospital caused child's death
The head of the World Health Organisation said that a child died because of an airstrike on a Gaza hospital, which Israel said had targeted a Hamas post.
"A child died due to disruption of care," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on X.
"The emergency room, laboratory, emergency room X-ray machines, and the pharmacy were destroyed," he added, quoting information from the director of Gaza's Al-Ahli hospital.
"The hospital was forced to move 50 patients to other hospitals. 40 critical patients couldn't be moved," he said. "Hospitals are protected under international humanitarian law. Attacks on health care must stop."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
WHO
Strike
Gaza
Hospital
Israel
Hamas
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Next
Israeli missiles strike Gaza hospital; patients evacuated
Multi-front tensions: Israel eyes US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman while expanding Gaza occupation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-19
UN agency chief 'shocked and devastated' by staff death in Gaza strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-19
UN agency chief 'shocked and devastated' by staff death in Gaza strike
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-20
Israel says killed Hamas's internal security chief in Gaza strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-20
Israel says killed Hamas's internal security chief in Gaza strike
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-25
Israel's army says concerned for 'fate' of last child hostages in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-25
Israel's army says concerned for 'fate' of last child hostages in Gaza
0
World News
2025-02-04
Six killed in strike by Sudan's RSF on hospital in Khartoum: Health ministry
World News
2025-02-04
Six killed in strike by Sudan's RSF on hospital in Khartoum: Health ministry
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04
Red Crescent says missing Gaza medic in Israeli custody
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04
Red Crescent says missing Gaza medic in Israeli custody
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:40
UK FM urges Israel to stop 'deplorable' Gaza hospital attacks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:40
UK FM urges Israel to stop 'deplorable' Gaza hospital attacks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:14
Israeli missiles strike Gaza hospital; patients evacuated
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:14
Israeli missiles strike Gaza hospital; patients evacuated
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12
Multi-front tensions: Israel eyes US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman while expanding Gaza occupation
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12
Multi-front tensions: Israel eyes US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman while expanding Gaza occupation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:06
On 50th anniversary of civil war, PM Nawaf Salam calls for national reflection and full implementation of Taif Agreement
Lebanon News
04:06
On 50th anniversary of civil war, PM Nawaf Salam calls for national reflection and full implementation of Taif Agreement
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Former PM Hassan Diab calls for cooperation to form problem-solving government
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Former PM Hassan Diab calls for cooperation to form problem-solving government
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
From Qlayaa to Tyre, Palm Sunday becomes a show of resilience and unity: A look at celebrations across Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
From Qlayaa to Tyre, Palm Sunday becomes a show of resilience and unity: A look at celebrations across Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
President Aoun follows up on South Lebanon developments, sends condolences to Trump over US aircraft collision
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
President Aoun follows up on South Lebanon developments, sends condolences to Trump over US aircraft collision
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:48
Lebanese army intercepts Captagon-making equipment bound for Lebanon from Syria
Lebanon News
03:48
Lebanese army intercepts Captagon-making equipment bound for Lebanon from Syria
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Lebanese army and Hezbollah cooperation on site handovers south of Litani River: Here’s what we know
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Lebanese army and Hezbollah cooperation on site handovers south of Litani River: Here’s what we know
3
Lebanon News
04:06
On 50th anniversary of civil war, PM Nawaf Salam calls for national reflection and full implementation of Taif Agreement
Lebanon News
04:06
On 50th anniversary of civil war, PM Nawaf Salam calls for national reflection and full implementation of Taif Agreement
4
Lebanon News
06:19
PM Salam: Issue of Lebanese missing in Syria to be raised during visit, calls for unity and reform on civil war anniversary
Lebanon News
06:19
PM Salam: Issue of Lebanese missing in Syria to be raised during visit, calls for unity and reform on civil war anniversary
5
Lebanon News
14:00
Israeli drone strike targets southern Lebanon town
Lebanon News
14:00
Israeli drone strike targets southern Lebanon town
6
Lebanon News
12:17
Lebanon's Nabih Berri: Municipal elections law amendment unlikely, urges on-time elections
Lebanon News
12:17
Lebanon's Nabih Berri: Municipal elections law amendment unlikely, urges on-time elections
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
From Qlayaa to Tyre, Palm Sunday becomes a show of resilience and unity: A look at celebrations across Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
From Qlayaa to Tyre, Palm Sunday becomes a show of resilience and unity: A look at celebrations across Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Resistance without violence: Lebanon’s 'forgotten majority' in the civil war
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Resistance without violence: Lebanon’s 'forgotten majority' in the civil war
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More