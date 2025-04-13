WHO chief says strike on Gaza hospital caused child's death

13-04-2025 | 14:49
WHO chief says strike on Gaza hospital caused child&#39;s death
WHO chief says strike on Gaza hospital caused child's death

The head of the World Health Organisation said that a child died because of an airstrike on a Gaza hospital, which Israel said had targeted a Hamas post.

"A child died due to disruption of care," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on X. 

"The emergency room, laboratory, emergency room X-ray machines, and the pharmacy were destroyed," he added, quoting information from the director of Gaza's Al-Ahli hospital.

"The hospital was forced to move 50 patients to other hospitals. 40 critical patients couldn't be moved," he said. "Hospitals are protected under international humanitarian law. Attacks on health care must stop."

AFP
 
