UN chief condemns 'endless catalogue of horrors' in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
28-08-2025 | 10:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN chief condemns &#39;endless catalogue of horrors&#39; in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN chief condemns 'endless catalogue of horrors' in Gaza

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday condemned the "endless catalogue of horrors" in Gaza, calling for accountability and warning of potential war crimes.

"Gaza is piled with rubble, piled with bodies, and piled with examples of what may be serious violations of international law," Guterres told journalists.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

chief

condemns

'endless

catalogue

horrors'

LBCI Next
Modest food aid increase not enough to stop Gaza starvation, WFP chief tells Reuters
Israel demands retraction of UN-backed Gaza famine report
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-06-24

UN condemns 'weaponization of food for civilians' in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-03

UN chief condemns 'unacceptable' deaths of Gazans seeking aid: Spokesman

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-22

UN chief says Gaza 'horror' is 'without parallel in recent times'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-05

Iran 'strongly' condemns US veto of UN Gaza ceasefire resolution

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:51

Hundreds of UN staff call for Gaza war to be labeled genocide

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:10

UN experts decry 'enforced disappearances' at Gaza aid sites

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42

Modest food aid increase not enough to stop Gaza starvation, WFP chief tells Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-27

Israel demands retraction of UN-backed Gaza famine report

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-18

Lebanese PM Salam meets Tom Barrack, urges US to push Israel to halt hostilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:32

Israeli envoy hails UN vote to end Lebanon peacekeepers as 'good news'

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:42

Lebanese Army receives weapons from Palestinian camps in Tyre as part of ongoing handover process

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

US envoy Tom Barrack faces protests in South Lebanon amid Hezbollah disarmament push—The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:37

Lebanese army receives weapons from Rashidieh camp, more handovers expected

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Speaker Berri slams attacks on Lebanese army, even symbolic ones

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Israeli airstrikes target areas in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Camps disarmament: Lebanon eyes expanded Palestinian weapons transfers after initial delivery

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:10

UN Security Council set to renew Lebanon peacekeepers for final time

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:42

Lebanese Army receives weapons from Palestinian camps in Tyre as part of ongoing handover process

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More