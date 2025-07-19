Hamas calls for global day of rage to protest Gaza “genocide”

Israel-Gaza War Updates
19-07-2025
High views
Hamas calls for global day of rage to protest Gaza “genocide”
Hamas calls for global day of rage to protest Gaza “genocide”

On Saturday, Hamas called for a global day of rage on Sunday to save the Gaza Strip from death, bombardment, and starvation, and to reject what it described as genocide.

In a statement, the movement said that Israel continues to commit acts of genocide amid what it called a shameful and suspicious international silence.
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Rage Day

Palestine

Gaza

Genocide

Israel

