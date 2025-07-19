News
Hamas calls for global day of rage to protest Gaza “genocide”
19-07-2025 | 06:47
Hamas calls for global day of rage to protest Gaza “genocide”
On Saturday, Hamas called for a global day of rage on Sunday to save the Gaza Strip from death, bombardment, and starvation, and to reject what it described as genocide.
In a statement, the movement said that Israel continues to commit acts of genocide amid what it called a shameful and suspicious international silence.
