Reporters Without Borders (RSF) urged the international community to put pressure on Israel, advocating accountability in the death of Reuters photojournalist Issam Abdallah, who was killed six months ago in southern Lebanon.



In a statement posted on Thursday, it said that six separate investigations, including one by RSF, confirmed that a targeted Israeli shelling killed Abdallah and injured six other reporters.



Christina Assi, one of the injured journalists, expressed her desire for justice during a visit from an RSF delegation in Lebanon.



She, along with her colleague Dylan Collins, who was also injured, emphasized the deliberate targeting of journalists.



The latest investigation by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) confirmed the deliberate targeting of journalists by Israeli forces, a violation of international law.



Despite indisputable investigations showing that Issam Abdallah was killed by Israeli shelling, the Israeli army "has yet to be held to account for this crime," said Jonathan Dagher, Head of RSF’s Middle East desk.



Dagher added: "This impunity endangers journalists all over the world. We will continue to support the journalists who survived this atrocity, as well as Issam Abdallah’s family and colleagues, in the quest for justice."



Israel claimed it was responding to a threat with artillery fire.

#Lebanon: justice must be rendered for Issam Abdallah, killed 6 months ago by an Israeli army targeted shelling on identifiable reporters. RSF calls on the international community to exert pressure for #Israel to answer to its actions.👇https://t.co/TFRWfuTYLy — RSF (@RSF_inter) April 11, 2024