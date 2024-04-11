#Lebanon: justice must be rendered for Issam Abdallah, killed 6 months ago by an Israeli army targeted shelling on identifiable reporters. RSF calls on the international community to exert pressure for #Israel to answer to its actions.👇https://t.co/TFRWfuTYLy
— RSF (@RSF_inter) April 11, 2024
