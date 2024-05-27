MP Ahmad Kheir to LBCI: Our initiative needs participation from all parties

Member of the National Moderation Bloc, MP Ahmad Kheir, confirmed that there will be a lunch gathering between the bloc and French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian on Wednesday at the Pine Residence.



He noted that it is clear the visit of the French envoy is based on the recent statement of the Quintet Committee and is a renewed attempt to help Lebanon overcome its political vacuum.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Kheir said, "We do not want to burden the National Moderation Bloc’s initiative with more than it can bear.”



“Our initiative requires the effort of all parties; if we do not help ourselves, others will not be able to help us,” he added.