Israeli military chief Herzi Halevi said on Monday the country's forces hit more than two dozen targets belonging to Al-Qard al-Hassan -- a financial firm linked to Hezbollah -- in an expanded campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon.



"We struck close to 30 targets across Lebanon," Halevi said in a statement after strikes began Sunday night against the U.S.-sanctioned association that Israel accuses of financing "Hezbollah's operations."



AFP