EU Ambassador to Lebanon Sandra De Waele expressed her support for Lebanon's new government, highlighting Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's commitment to a reformist agenda. De Waele emphasized that reforms are crucial for Lebanon’s future and affirmed the EU's continued support. She called on all political actors in Lebanon to adopt the reforms and actively work towards their implementation.

