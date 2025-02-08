We extend our support to Lebanon's new gov't and welcome @nawafasalam's commitment that it will have a reformist agenda. Reforms are necessary for Lebanon’s future and we will continue to support them. We count on all political actors to not only adopt but also implement reforms.
— Sandra De Waele (@EUAmbLebanon) February 8, 2025
