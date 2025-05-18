Early results emerge from Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel municipal elections

Lebanon News
18-05-2025 | 13:39
High views
Early results emerge from Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel municipal elections
Early results emerge from Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel municipal elections

Preliminary results from Sunday’s municipal and mukhtar elections in Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel are beginning to emerge, with several victories and key figures reported across the three governorates.

According to preliminary results, the electoral machine of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) announced the victory of its supported list in the town of Haouch Barada, in Baalbek.

In Beirut, MP Fouad Makhzoumi’s electoral machine reported that 25.11% of eligible Sunni voters cast their ballots, while turnout among Shiite voters reached 22.34%.

According to LBCI’s correspondent, voter turnout in the town of Qaa reached 51% in Sunday’s municipal elections. Preliminary results indicate that the list backed by the Lebanese Forces is currently in the lead.

Another correspondent reported that the list headed by Salim Ghazaleh and backed by the Lebanese Forces is leading in the Zahle municipal race, ahead of the rival list led by Asaad Zoghbi.

In remarks on Sunday night, Lebanon’s Interior Minister announced that election-day disputes were successfully resolved, and several individuals were arrested over vote-buying attempts. 

He confirmed that the electoral process remains underway in at least one polling station.
 
Meanwhile, a correspondent stated that the "Beirut Betjmaana" list secured victory in the mukhtar elections in the Saifi area, with Fayrouz Mourani receiving the highest number of votes overall.
 
According to the Amal Movement’s electoral machine in Beirut, voter turnout in the capital reached 21.03%, with the highest participation recorded in Mazraa polling stations at 26%.

As final tallies come in, a clearer picture of the elections will emerge over the next several hours.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Beirut

Bekaa

Baalbek-Hermel

Municipal

Elections

