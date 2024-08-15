Biden, Harris briefed by national security team on Middle East: White House

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were briefed by their national security team on "developments in the Middle East" on Wednesday, the White House said, as fears of a retaliatory strike by Iran on Israel remain high.



The president and vice president were briefed in the White House Situation Room on "US military efforts to support the defense of Israel" as well as "continued diplomatic efforts to de-escalate regional tension" and reach a hostage and ceasefire deal, according to a White House statement.



AFP