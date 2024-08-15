Biden, Harris briefed by national security team on Middle East: White House

Middle East News
2024-08-15 | 00:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Biden, Harris briefed by national security team on Middle East: White House
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Biden, Harris briefed by national security team on Middle East: White House

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were briefed by their national security team on "developments in the Middle East" on Wednesday, the White House said, as fears of a retaliatory strike by Iran on Israel remain high.

The president and vice president were briefed in the White House Situation Room on "US military efforts to support the defense of Israel" as well as "continued diplomatic efforts to de-escalate regional tension" and reach a hostage and ceasefire deal, according to a White House statement.

AFP

Middle East News

Middle East

Kamala Harris

Joe Biden

National Security Team

White House

Iran

Israel

Strike

Barclays plans to withdraw from Israeli bond auctions under pressure from activists: Financial Times
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-13

Israel warns allies of potential strikes on Iran in response to any attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-06

White House says: We do not believe Iran or Hezbollah has started retaliating against Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-06

Multi-front attacks: Israel anticipates coordinated retaliatory strikes from Iran and regional allies

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-05

Blinken says Iran and Hezbollah may strike Israel within 48 hours

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
00:10

Barclays plans to withdraw from Israeli bond auctions under pressure from activists: Financial Times

LBCI
World News
15:03

White House expects Gaza ceasefire talks to proceed as planned

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

US Military Escalation in the Middle East: New Assets and Support for Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Israeli Concerns Grow Over Obstacles to Ceasefire Deal Amid Rising Tensions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-12

Hamas says killed Israeli hostage, wounded two others in 'separate incidents'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-06

Talks to free Israeli hostages to start in a 16-day period after initial phase, Hamas source: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:06

Shells land near Litani River as tensions escalate in southern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:40

Two dead, several wounded in South Lebanon's Marjaayoun drone attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Israeli drone strikes motorcycle at Abbassieh intersection in Tyre, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

MEA: Flights from Aug. 18 to 21, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:06

Shells land near Litani River as tensions escalate in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Kfarshima house burial case: Christo Al-Fatta confesses to interring siblings and father over decades

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:37

Airstrike in Marjaayoun, South Lebanon, results in 1 dead and nine injured, 3 in critical condition

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Lebanon's PM meets Hochstein at Grand Serail: Gaza Ceasefire and Resolution 1701 implementation are key to solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

In Lebanon visit, US Envoy Hochstein urges diplomatic resolution to avoid full-scale war between Lebanon and Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More