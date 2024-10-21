Blinken heads to the Middle East to kick start Gaza ceasefire talks

Middle East News
2024-10-21 | 07:09
High views
Blinken heads to the Middle East to kick start Gaza ceasefire talks
Blinken heads to the Middle East to kick start Gaza ceasefire talks

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will depart for the Middle East on Monday, the State Department said, as Washington is pushing to kick start ceasefire negotiations to end the Gaza war following the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

The top U.S. diplomat’s latest trip to the region, his eleventh since the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas that triggered the Gaza war, comes even as Israel has intensified its military campaign in Gaza and in Lebanon against Iran-aligned militia Hezbollah.

Blinken will discuss with regional leaders the importance of ending the Gaza war, ways to chart a post-conflict plan for the Palestinian enclave, as well as how to reach a diplomatic solution to the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, the State Department said in a statement.

The top diplomat’s trip will start with Israel, the State Department said, but did not provide the other exact destinations.

“Throughout the region, Secretary Blinken will discuss the importance of bringing the war in Gaza to an end, securing the release of all hostages, and alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people,” the State Department said in a statement.

“He will continue discussions on post-conflict period planning and emphasize the need to chart a new path forward that enables Palestinians to rebuild their lives,” it said.


Reuters

