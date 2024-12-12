Jordan says to host US, EU, Turkish, Arab diplomats for Syria summit

Jordan will host a Syria crisis summit over the weekend with participation of foreign ministers from numerous Western and Arab nations, Amman's foreign ministry announced Thursday.



The Saturday summit "to discuss developments in Syria" will include top diplomats from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar, who will also convene with their Turkish and U.S. counterparts, the EU's foreign policy chief and the U.N. envoy for Syria, the statement said.





AFP