Turkey confirms death of Erdogan rival Gulen: Minister

2024-10-21 | 05:27
Turkey confirms death of Erdogan rival Gulen: Minister
Turkey confirms death of Erdogan rival Gulen: Minister

Turkey's foreign minister confirmed Monday the death of influential Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, the sworn enemy of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, hours after it was announced in the United States.

"Our intelligence sources confirm the death of the leader of the FETO organisation," Hakan Fidan told a press conference, using Turkey's term for Gulen's influential Hizmet organization.

AFP

