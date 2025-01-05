News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Syria's new Islamist rulers urge US to lift sanctions during visit to Doha
Middle East News
2025-01-05 | 08:48
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Syria's new Islamist rulers urge US to lift sanctions during visit to Doha
Syria's new Islamist rulers said Sunday that U.S. sanctions on Syria were an obstacle to the war-torn country's rapid recovery and urged Washington to lift them during a visit by Syrian officials to Qatar.
"These sanctions constitute a barrier and an obstacle to the rapid recovery and development of the Syrian people who await services and partnerships from other countries," Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani told reporters after meeting with Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who also serves as foreign minister.
"We reiterate our calls for the United States to lift these sanctions, which have now become against the Syrian people rather than what they previously were: imposed sanctions on the Assad regime," he said.
Shibani, who was joined by Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and Head of Intelligence Anas Khattab, met with other senior Qatari officials including Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, a Qatari official told Reuters earlier.
Shibani presented the Qataris a clear roadmap for the near future in Syria and steps that would be taken by the new Syrian administration, Al-Khulaifi told reporters after the meeting.
"We are working together to prevent any foreign interference in Syrian affairs," Al-Khulaifi added.
Shibani said the roadmap is meant to "rebuild our country, restore its Arab and foreign relations, enable the Syrian people to obtain their civil and basic rights, and present a government that the Syrian people feel it represents them and all their components."
He is expected to also visit the United Arab Emirates and Jordan this week to "support stability, security, economic recovery and build distinguished partnerships," according to his account on X.
Reuters
Middle East News
Syria
Islamist
Rulers
US
Sanctions
Visit
Doha
Qatar
Next
Hamas armed wing releases video of Gaza hostage
Syria's historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
Sources to LBCI: Turkish-Qatari delegation visits Damascus for talks on Syria's future
Middle East News
2024-12-12
Sources to LBCI: Turkish-Qatari delegation visits Damascus for talks on Syria's future
0
Middle East News
03:51
Syria foreign minister arrives on first visit to Qatar: AFP
Middle East News
03:51
Syria foreign minister arrives on first visit to Qatar: AFP
0
Middle East News
2024-12-24
Qatar calls for swift lifting of sanctions imposed on Syria
Middle East News
2024-12-24
Qatar calls for swift lifting of sanctions imposed on Syria
0
Middle East News
2024-12-24
Turkish energy ministry delegation to visit Syria to discuss energy cooperation
Middle East News
2024-12-24
Turkish energy ministry delegation to visit Syria to discuss energy cooperation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
11:23
Erdogan expects support from Syria in Turkey's battle with PKK
Middle East News
11:23
Erdogan expects support from Syria in Turkey's battle with PKK
0
Middle East News
11:04
Syrian caretaker government to hike public sector salaries by 400% next month
Middle East News
11:04
Syrian caretaker government to hike public sector salaries by 400% next month
0
Middle East News
09:51
Turkey says it 'neutralized' 32 outlawed PKK members in Syria
Middle East News
09:51
Turkey says it 'neutralized' 32 outlawed PKK members in Syria
0
Middle East News
09:01
Israeli Finance Minister sets March 1 for return of northern residents: Israel's Army Radio
Middle East News
09:01
Israeli Finance Minister sets March 1 for return of northern residents: Israel's Army Radio
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-12-11
Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP
Middle East News
2024-12-11
Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Wardaniyeh, Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Wardaniyeh, Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:02
Israel says Hezbollah not meeting ceasefire terms
Lebanon News
06:02
Israel says Hezbollah not meeting ceasefire terms
0
Middle East News
2024-12-13
Blinken meets Erdogan as forces backed by US, Turkey clash in Syria
Middle East News
2024-12-13
Blinken meets Erdogan as forces backed by US, Turkey clash in Syria
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:04
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem highlights resistance strategy amid ongoing tensions with Israel
Lebanon News
12:04
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem highlights resistance strategy amid ongoing tensions with Israel
2
Lebanon News
04:44
Hezbollah's Wafiq Safa confirms 'no veto on army commander'
Lebanon News
04:44
Hezbollah's Wafiq Safa confirms 'no veto on army commander'
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Syria's historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Syria's historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins
4
Lebanon News
00:22
UNIFIL denounces Israeli army violations at Lebanon-Israel withdrawal line: Statement
Lebanon News
00:22
UNIFIL denounces Israeli army violations at Lebanon-Israel withdrawal line: Statement
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Uncertainty surrounds Israel's stance on military withdrawal and border strategy in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Uncertainty surrounds Israel's stance on military withdrawal and border strategy in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
06:02
Israel says Hezbollah not meeting ceasefire terms
Lebanon News
06:02
Israel says Hezbollah not meeting ceasefire terms
7
Lebanon News
05:07
Blasts from Israeli demolitions reach Tyre amid border operations
Lebanon News
05:07
Blasts from Israeli demolitions reach Tyre amid border operations
8
Lebanon News
04:12
Prince Yazid bin Farhan engages with Lebanese leaders in key meetings: LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12
Prince Yazid bin Farhan engages with Lebanese leaders in key meetings: LBCI
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More