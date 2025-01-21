US assesses Cyprus base as defense ties strengthen

A military assessment team from the United States will be in Cyprus this week as part of defense upgrades, Cypriot officials said Tuesday, following an announcement from Washington of cooperation with the Mediterranean island.



The evaluation team, based in Germany, would provide know-how and recommendations on infrastructure projects to enhance interoperability with the United States and other partners, Government Spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said.



"The upgrading of infrastructure, the supply of modern means and the investment in training are key pillars of our national strategy for an effective and flexible defense," Letymbiotis told a news briefing.



The assessment will take place at a military base in the western district of Paphos.







