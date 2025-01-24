News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Syria's al-Hol camp readies first return of Syrian detainees: Director
Middle East News
24-01-2025 | 12:19
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Syria's al-Hol camp readies first return of Syrian detainees: Director
Kurdish-led authorities who run a sprawling camp for Islamic State-linked prisoners in northeast Syria are preparing the first-ever return of detainees to Syrian areas, the camp director said, a move enabled by the fall of the Assad regime.
Al-Hol camp director Jihan Hanan said preparations were under way for the voluntary return of 66 families from the massive tent city, where the vast majority of inmates are women and children, to areas inside Syria.
She did not comment on whether the returns were being planned in coordination with Syria's new ruling authority, set up by the Islamist rebels Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), after they ousted former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Dec. 8, 2023.
Talks facilitated by the U.S. and France are under way to determine the future of the Kurdish-led force that controls northeast Syria. The new Syrian ruling authority has said it would seek to assert control over the entirety of the country.
Packed with families linked to Islamic State after the extremist Sunni Muslim group's defeat in Syria in 2019, the al-Hol camp now has a population of around 40,000.
It is widely viewed as a breeding ground for extremism and a major security concern for regional states, chiefly neighboring Iraq, where Islamic State at one point controlled about a third of the country.
Camp authorities, led by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, have long called on countries to repatriate citizens in the camp, which hosts thousands of foreigners.
Reuters
Middle East News
Syria
Al-Hol
Camp
Return
Syrian
Detainees
Director
Next
UN says 653 aid trucks entered Gaza Thursday
Critical decision ahead: Israel seeks US approval to extend South Lebanon withdrawal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun urges swift return of Syrian refugees in meeting with UNHCR chief
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun urges swift return of Syrian refugees in meeting with UNHCR chief
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
UNHCR’s Filippo Grandi: Over 450,000 Syrians returned to their homes; political solution needed for Palestinian refugees
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
UNHCR’s Filippo Grandi: Over 450,000 Syrians returned to their homes; political solution needed for Palestinian refugees
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-18
Nawaf Salam meets Guterres: Discuss Syrian refugees' safe return and UN support for Lebanon's government
Lebanon News
2025-01-18
Nawaf Salam meets Guterres: Discuss Syrian refugees' safe return and UN support for Lebanon's government
0
Middle East News
2025-01-18
Syrian FM says looks forward to returning to Arab League
Middle East News
2025-01-18
Syrian FM says looks forward to returning to Arab League
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Saudi-Syrian relations on the rise: Bin Farhan visits Damascus amid reconstruction talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Saudi-Syrian relations on the rise: Bin Farhan visits Damascus amid reconstruction talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Staying beyond deadline: Israel insists on delaying withdrawal from Lebanon, citing Hezbollah threats
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Staying beyond deadline: Israel insists on delaying withdrawal from Lebanon, citing Hezbollah threats
0
Middle East News
12:08
Yemen's Houthis to release dozens of prisoners on Saturday
Middle East News
12:08
Yemen's Houthis to release dozens of prisoners on Saturday
0
Middle East News
11:48
Saudi Arabia in talks with Europe and US to lift Syrian sanctions: Minister
Middle East News
11:48
Saudi Arabia in talks with Europe and US to lift Syrian sanctions: Minister
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political factions clash: Lebanon's government unlikely to be formed before completing first phase of ceasefire deal
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political factions clash: Lebanon's government unlikely to be formed before completing first phase of ceasefire deal
0
Lebanon News
11:35
Israeli army says it remains deployed in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:35
Israeli army says it remains deployed in southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanese Army deploys in southern villages as 60-day ceasefire deadline approaches
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanese Army deploys in southern villages as 60-day ceasefire deadline approaches
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-04
Lebanon's education minister announces school resumption plans after ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-12-04
Lebanon's education minister announces school resumption plans after ceasefire
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:16
Israeli army to maintain presence in southern Lebanon, warns Hezbollah against violations: Report claims
Lebanon News
03:16
Israeli army to maintain presence in southern Lebanon, warns Hezbollah against violations: Report claims
2
Lebanon News
02:29
Israeli cabinet avoids vote on southern Lebanon troop withdrawal: Report
Lebanon News
02:29
Israeli cabinet avoids vote on southern Lebanon troop withdrawal: Report
3
Lebanon News
04:45
Energy Minister Walid Fayad tells LBCI: Lebanon to receive 12 hours of electricity daily starting in March
Lebanon News
04:45
Energy Minister Walid Fayad tells LBCI: Lebanon to receive 12 hours of electricity daily starting in March
4
Lebanon News
04:57
Israeli military stays on high alert in Lebanon, cabinet undecided on withdrawal: LBCI reporter
Lebanon News
04:57
Israeli military stays on high alert in Lebanon, cabinet undecided on withdrawal: LBCI reporter
5
Lebanon News
04:12
Emirates announces return of flights to Beirut, Baghdad starting February 1
Lebanon News
04:12
Emirates announces return of flights to Beirut, Baghdad starting February 1
6
Lebanon News
05:14
GCC chief assures President Aoun of support, calls for Gulf program coordination
Lebanon News
05:14
GCC chief assures President Aoun of support, calls for Gulf program coordination
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political factions clash: Lebanon's government unlikely to be formed before completing first phase of ceasefire deal
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political factions clash: Lebanon's government unlikely to be formed before completing first phase of ceasefire deal
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:13
Al-Qassam Brigades reveals names of the four Israeli female soldiers to be released
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:13
Al-Qassam Brigades reveals names of the four Israeli female soldiers to be released
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More