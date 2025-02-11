WFP says staff member died in detention in northern Yemen

The United Nations World Food Programme said on Tuesday that one of its staff members had died in detention in northern Yemen, where the U.N. has repeatedly called for the Houthi movement to free detained U.N. employees.



WFP did not specify when or how its employee, who it said had been detained on January 23 with six others, had died.



The United Nations paused all operations in Yemen's Sa'ada region on Monday after more U.N. staff were detained by the Houthi authorities, deputy U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq said.





Reuters